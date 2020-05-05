Iowa City doctor helping in an area of New York City hit hard by COVID-19

An Iowa City native is working in the front lines against the coronavirus.

Doctor Katie Ryken is a third year OBGYN resident at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City.

Ryken uses N-95 masks, cloth masks hand made by her grandmother back here in Iowa, and a face shield every time she goes to work.

At one point her hospital faced a shortage of that personal protective equipment, but not anymore.

She says she's watched pregnant mothers pass away right before her, and lost friends who work at the hospital, all due to the virus.

"I was never prepared for the amount of codes that we heard being called over the PA system," Ryken said. "Because for a while it was just cardiac arrest after cardiac arrest after cardiac arrest."

When the hospital started to release COVID-19 patients, they started to play happy music over the PA system, and that was featured on Good Morning America.

But Ryken says when she tells co-workers about Iowa lifting some restrictions, they're horrified.

