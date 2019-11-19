Iowa City details plans to reduce deer population

The City of Iowa City said it has hired White Buffalo, Inc. to carry out sharpshooting measures in order to reduce the deer population.

According to information from Iowa City Police Department Captain Bill Campbell, starting Dec. 1, the city will close certain parks from 3 p.m. to dawn to allow for deer management.

The list of parks includes:

Waterworks Prairie Park, 2875 N. Dubuque St.

Thornberry Off-leash Dog Park and Peninsula Disc Golf Course, West end of Foster Road

City Park, 200 Park Road

The Ned Ashton House, 820 Park Road

Terrell Mill Park, 1209 N. Dubuque St.

Hickory Hill Park, 800 Conklin St.,1439 Bloomington St., and the intersection of First Ave. and Stuart Court.

Terry Trueblood Recreation Area (including Sand Lake trail), 579 McCollister Boulevard

Oakland Cemetery, 1000 Brown St.

The city said Thornberry Off-leash Dog Park in Peninsular Park will also close daily. Rita’s Ranch Dog Park, located at 640 S. Scott Boulevard will be open during the deer management process.

The closures will run until Dec. 22.