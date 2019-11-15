Iowa City debuts Climate Action Report, aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050

It has been exactly 101 days since Iowa City passed a resolution to help combat a climate emergency.

The Iowa City City Hall on November 4, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The city set a goal to establish a report within 100 days with a climate action plan for the city, in hopes of reducing carbon emissions by 45-percent no later than 2030, and zero-emissions in 2050.

On Thursday, the city released the as-promised 100-day report on the 100th day since that resolution was passed.

This comes after students from the Iowa City school district spent every Friday for more than one year leaving school early and demanding both the city and district create a climate action plan. Students are now calling on the University of Iowa to do the same, and stop using its coal power plant.

The report, officially announced Friday afternoon, sets its sights on 2030, highlighting some of the things the city can do over the next five years to help them cut carbon emissions, and help homeowners and businesses with a similar initiative.

Starting next year, the city's report includes the potential to lease land to MidAmerican Energy that would essentially create a solar panel farm. That location and agreement has not been officially announced.

They also want to start campaigns to inform businesses and residents on things they can do to lower their emissions, too. Brenda Nations, the sustainability coordinator for the city of Iowa City, says of the more than 60 actions the city has in the report, 15 of them are related to education and helping homeowners and businesses understand some of the initiatives they can participate in.

Among others, the city hopes to create incentives to those that reduce their large carbon emissions starting in 2024.

Nations explained it is important to act now, and they want to reach both large companies, but also residents.

"We're already seeing the effects of climate change, and it's important to act now," Nations said. "We're seeing more and more extreme weather events, it's effecting a lot of people. And it's also going to take a lot of people to turn it around."

Nations identified some of the key actions in the report include the ongoing transit study in the city, as well as offsetting the use of traditional energy and natural gas.

"There's a lot of initiatives that are community action, and the biggest part of our emissions comes from buildings: 82-percent," Nations said. "And so it's buildings like people's residences, and people's places of work and industry, and we need to have all of those on board."

To review the entire 100 day report, you can read it on the City of Iowa City's website.