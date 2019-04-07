Iowa City death now being treated as homicide

A death in Iowa City on Friday is now being investigated as a homicide by police.

The Iowa City Police Department said 65-year-old Joellen Browning was found unresponsive in a home at 114 Green Mountain Drive on Friday morning.

Police had initially called the death suspicious, but in a Sunday news release, authorities said their initial findings, including a preliminary autopsy report, suggest the death was a homicide.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Attorney's Office and Johnson County Medical Examiner's Officer are all now investigating Browning's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

If this matter is determined to be a criminal act, Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers will offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477) or at www.iccrimestoppers.org.