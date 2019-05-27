Iowa City crossfit gym honors those who've fallen through intense workout

Crossfit gyms in Eastern Iowa and across the country are celebrating the holiday with a grueling military workout.

It's in honor of a navy seal lieutenant who gave his life in battle in Afghanistan.

Michael P. Murphy was behind enemy lines on a reconnaissance mission when he died in a firefight. Before he did, though, he gave out a distress call back to base so troops could find the Taliban headquarters,

CrossFit Kilo II is paying tribute to him by repeating his favorite workout.

It's a one mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and another mile run.

Matt Boileau spent four years in the Marine Corp as a mortarman

He said this workout is in some ways similar to what he'd do then. Boileau said thinking of his fellow troops helped him push himself.

"It's tiring but just thought about all the guys that sacrificed for us and pushed through it," said Boileau.

"This doesn't even compare to what they have to deal with so it's just a little way we can show our support for them," said CrossFit Kilo II Coach Luke Schafer.

Crossfit Kilo II has a few veterans that all came out to do the Murph. The camaradarie is something Boileau said is irreplaceable.

"We all kind of connect one way or another," said Boileau. "We all get a good rubbing on each other every so often just because inter-service rivalry but regardless we're a pretty tightknit group."

Boileau said he wants people to focus on those who have fallen in the line of duty.

"I hope everybody thinks about veterans today," said Boileau. "Not the people who are still alive but the ones who sacrificed everything for this country."

"Even though we're all suffering for a bigger purpose, we're all suffering together and I think that's what it's all about," said Katie Thorne.

Murphy called it "body armor" because he would also wear a twenty pound vest when he did it. Some athletes also chose to do so.