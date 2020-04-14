Iowa City crisis organization sees influx in text messages asking for mental health help

Since the onset of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the staff and volunteers at CommUnity in Iowa City are mostly working remotely.

The exterior of CommUnity in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

But, the organization is still the hub of many interactions. In part, CommUnity answers text messages through the National Disaster Distress Hotline.

"And since COVID-19, we have seen over 17 times as many contacts through that text service," Sarah Witry, director of services for the organization, said.

Due to this influx, CommUnity has added about 10 temporary positions.

"We have increased staffing to make sure times of highest demand, also to have more people available so all of those texts are being answered promptly," Witry said.

Staff are ready to train more staffers in the upcoming weeks, as they expect the need to continue to increase. Data show national suicide calls are up 800 percent since the start of the pandemic. At CommUnity, staff said more people prefer texting for help.

"Which makes it more accessible to people that don't have privacy or time to be on the phone when they are needing support," Witry said.

They want to remind everyone it's okay to ask for help. The calls or text messages can be about pretty much anything. Witry said feelings of loneliness are common.

"The social distancing is leading to isolation as well. And that loneliness and lack of connection is really able impacting people in being able to take care of themselves, and that leads to additional anxiety and depression," Witry said.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help. Foundation 2 has a crisis line at 319-362-2174.