Iowa City closes multiple facilities including public library, parks facilities

City officials in Iowa City have announced the closure of multiple public facilities in response to Saturday's revelation of Iowa's first case of community spread of COVID-19.

The children's section at the Iowa City Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Iowa City Public Library will be closed beginning on Sunday, March 15, 2020, until at least April 5, to help limit potential exposure to the novel coronavirus. In addition, the library's Bookmobile, programs, events, and classes are all postponed.

Library due dates will be extended and fines suspended during the closure.

The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department's indoor facilities, including the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, Mercer Park Aquatic Center and Scanlon Gym, Terry Trueblood Lodge, and the Ned Ashton House will be closed. All related programs and classes, such as swimming lessons, are also canceled through April 5.

The department's Spring Break Camp is canceled, with refunds being provided to registrants.

The Senior Center, which had previously taken steps to reduce hours and other programs, will now be closed until April 5. Alternative options will be developed for residents who rely on the center's meal services.

The Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is also closed until April 5. Volunteers will also be prevented from entering the center. If a person is bringing an animal in, officials ask that you call (319) 356-5295 ahead of time to allow time for preparations to be made.

Other significant city services, such as police, fire, municipal utilities, trash collection, and transit services are currently operating as normal. City Hall will be open, but officials suggested the public avoid visiting if possible.

More information is available at the city's website.