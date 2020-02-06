Iowa City church donates $3,000 to public library, will provide snacks for kids and teens for kids after school

The Iowa City Public Library has received a $3,000 donation that will give snacks to hungry kids after school.

The library typically offers snacks in the summer months, but now it will offer them year-round. The donation came from a fundraiser called the Alternative Christmas Market, a silent auction organized at the Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City.

While $3,000 might not seem like a lot of money in the grand scheme of things, staff with the library were grateful, acknowledging that money will go a long way in keeping kids from going hungry in the afternoon.

"We went from being able to only do something in the summer while we partnered with USDA and the Iowa City Community School District, and now with this marvelous gift, we are able to do something every single day and we'll be able to continue for quite some time with it," said Angela Pilkington, the Children's Services Coordinator for the Iowa City Public Library.

Kids and teenagers up to 18 years old can now go to the Iowa City Library daily to get snacks at 4 p.m.