Iowa City church claims to own piece of Jesus' 'true cross'

The cross Catholics venerate on Good Friday is typically symbolic of the one Christians believe Jesus Christ was killed on, but there is little symbolism at St. Mary's Church in Iowa City. There, the parish claims to have an actual piece of what they call the "true cross".

Father Steve Witt, the spiritual leader of St. Mary's, acknowledges the claim is a "bold" one but says there is documentation from the Vatican to prove their claims. That said, where those documents may be located at the church are a mystery.

Father Steve jokes, there are enough relics with alleged ties to the true cross that one could, in his words, build an arch out of them. However, for Catholics, like Father Steve, whether any relic is authentic or not comes second to what he believes is their purpose, and that is to help people connect on a deeper level with God.