Iowa City businesses, residents teaming up to avoid calling police on kids

Businesses and residents on the south side of Iowa City want kids to replace negative behavior with positive interactions.

Businesses on the south side of Iowa City on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Some area business owners have started coordinating on community action to solve issues, rather than turning to the police. (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

Some of those businesses are teaming up with a local group to avoid getting the police involved. Instead, they are resolving some smaller issues with the kids by themselves.

"Unnecessary enforcement on that end doesn't look good for us," Anne Berkenpas, the General Manager of Planet 3 Extreme Air Park in Iowa City, said.

Berkenpas, who has been with the business since it opened a little more than one year ago, said it is their goal when people come in to make sure they have a good time. On occasion, those good times have come at the expense of others.

"Bad language, bullying, loitering, trying to sneak in without payment, trying to cause some fights out in the parking lot, theft of items here in the park," Berkenpas said, listing off some of the issues they have dealt with. She said the issues they have seen have been minor, compared to some other area businesses.

Berkenpas said she joined a group a couple of months ago that is hoping community involvement from residents and businesses can help the south side of Iowa City grow in a positive way: the South District Neighborhood Association.

Leaders with the neighborhood group sent a report to the city council, highlighting their efforts on how they want to turn negative actions by kids into positive ones, among other ways to grow the community.

"We want this to be a fun, safe place," Berkenpas said. "Because there isn't anything else like this for you in this neighborhood. And instead of being outside looking on the outside, why not participate and have it be a good place?"

Berkenpas said she is finding ways to mediate problems themselves, including allowing kids that may be loitering outside to come inside and jump on the trampolines in exchange for helping clean up.

That idea of community policing and mediation practices is a good sign to the police. Sgt. Derek Frank with the Iowa City Police Department called the idea and the work being done by the neighborhood group and area businesses "fantastic."

"Simply for addressing, in this case, juvenile issues, nuisance issues, things like that, if they feel comfortable they can get it taken care of as a community, we're all for it," Frank said.

So far, people and businesses are not just comfortable with the idea, but they are also confident it will work as a long-term solution.

"I want it to be way more involved, and for the local kids to see that we're trying to do something for them," Berkenpas said.

The neighborhood association said they plan to give the data to the school district and county board of supervisors to build off the strengths in the neighborhoods and overcome the challenges.

Those interested in information on getting involved with the South District Neighborhood Association can visit their Facebook page.