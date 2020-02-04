Iowa City buses leaving a seat empty for Rosa Parks during Black History Month

The city of Iowa City will be honoring a civil rights icon during the month designated to recognize the history of African-American citizens.

Iowa City Transit officials said they will have a seat designated on every bus for Rosa Parks during the month of February as part of a commemoration of Black History Month. The seat will have a placard with a scannable QR barcode to find materials about Parks' efforts at the Iowa City Public Library.

2020 is the 65th anniversary of Parks' arrest in Montgomery, Alabama, when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger. Her actions sparked other events that were critical during the Civil Rights movement.

Iowa City runs 27 buses on a daily basis, according to officials.