Iowa City bike shop, riders excited about new bike-share program

Parking can be hard to find in downtown Iowa City, and current construction doesn't make things any easier.

“I don't really ever leave my car downtown because it's such a pain in the butt,” Lila Becker, a student at the University of Iowa, said.

So some people, like Becker, rely on their bikes.

“It's easy to get around, easy to find a place to store it,” Becker said.

Soon there will be more bikes in Iowa City through a new bike-share program with the company Gotcha Mobility, LLC.

“I think it's great and hopefully gets more people into biking,” Becker said.

The City of Iowa City said the bike share is expected to kick off within the next three months, though an exact start date hasn’t been set yet.

Riders will be able to rent electric-assist, or e-bikes, for a fee with their smartphones, while other options will be available for people without smartphones.

That's similar to what people can already do in person at Iowa City's World of Bikes. Owner Ryan Baker said the bike share program could affect his rental business, as visitors might find the dockless bikes more convenient.

“Especially with the proximity of being in downtown, you can just walk down to the front door of the hotel and grab one,” Baker said. “But overall, I don't know if it's going to be a huge detriment to us, but I guess time will tell."

But Baker said he's mainly excited for the new program and hopeful that it may help his business instead.

“Allowing us to maybe grow that market for people to get on one, enjoy it and want to buy one and own their own,” he said.