Iowa City asks bus riders to wear cloth masks to avoid the spread of COVID-19

Iowa City Transit bus (Courtesy image)
By  | 
Posted:

The city of Iowa City is asking bus riders to wear a cloth mask to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

This request comes after the Center of Disease Control and Prevention's recent recommendation that people wear cloth masks while in public spaces where social distancing may not be possible.

The city is also requesting that travel by public transit be used only for essential trips like grocery shopping, healthcare and going to work.

For more information about the CDC's cloth mask recommendations visit their website.

 