Iowa City Parks and Recreation announces more changes for parks due to COVID-19

The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department has announced updated changes for its facilities and programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iowa City Farmers Market will be delayed until at least Saturday, July 4, 2020.

New reservations of shelter and facility reservations are not being taken and rentals and permits are canceled through the end of May.

Organized group sports and athletic field rentals are canceled through the start of fall sports, till around August 15, 2020.

No summer recreation brochure will be available.

Recreation Centers, swimming pools, splash pads, skate park, park restrooms, and playgrounds remain closed until further notice.

For more information visit www.icgov.org/Coronavirus.

