Iowa City adds free electric vehicle charging to Court Street Transportation Center

Residents and visitors to Iowa City will have a new option for charging their electric vehicles, according to city officials.

A new 6.2 kilowatt maximum EV charger is now available at the Court Street Transportation Center, located at 150 E. Court Street near downtown. Users will need an app on their phone from ChargePoint to activate the station.

EV charging is free, but regular parking rates apply for using the ramp.

The city already offers charging stations at the Capitol Street, Dubuque Street, Harrison Street, and Chauncey Swan parking ramps. An additional charger is planned for the Tower Place parking ramp to be installed sometime in Spring 2020.