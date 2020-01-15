Iowa City, Waterloo cancel trash collection for Jan. 15 due to icy conditions

Officials in Iowa City and Waterloo are changing trash collection schedules due to Wednesday's icy conditions.

In Iowa City, Wednesday and Thursday route customers will be picked up on Jan. 16. Officials ask residents to have carts out by 7 a.m. Thursday.

Yard waste services for Iowa City are canceled for the rest of the week and will resume Monday.

Trash collection services were also canceled in Waterloo on Wednesday. The city said residents should have carts out to the curb by 6 a.m.

Republic Service curbside collection of recyclables is also pulled trucks off of the roads and will be collecting Wednesday's recyclables on Thursday.