Iowa City VA looking for volunteers to drive veterans to appointments

The Iowa City VA Medical Center relies on hundreds of volunteers to drive veterans to their appointments every day.

Volunteer driver Gary Kalis drops veterans off at their medical appointments in Iowa City on Oct. 28, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

In September alone, those volunteers drove nearly 67,000 miles to connect 708 veterans to the care they need.

Among them is Gary Kalis, an Air Force vet who’s been driving for almost seven years. Every Monday during the year, except when he spends a few months over the winter in Florida, Kalis wakes up at 4 a.m. and gets ready to start his driving shift by 6 a.m.

“I don’t mind doing that at all,” Kalis said. “I think it’s a good time of the day to get rolling.”

Knowing the route like the back of his hand, Kalis picks up veterans in the Cedar Rapids area one by one, greeting each person by name with a cheerful “Hi!” or “Hey!”

“Met a lot of great people, respectful people, just tremendous folks,” Kalis said.

Kalis drives veterans ranging from those who served in World War II to some who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he gets to know all of them.

“In some regards, it’s almost like a social hour once you get on the van, and they start visiting with one another,” Kalis said.

For veterans like Fred Julich of Cedar Rapids, who served two years in the Army, it’s more than a social hour — it’s a lifesaver.

“Oh God, it helps me out,” Julich said. “I haven’t driven for six or seven years, if not longer, and just having them pick me up in the morning and take me here is just superb.”

Once the group gets settled at the hospital and the VA clinic in Coralville, Kalis and his van stick around until all their appointments wrap up, sometimes as late as 4:30 p.m.

“I get them home safe and sound after their appointments,” Kalis said.

When that happens, Kalis said it’s one of the most rewarding things he can do.

“Hopefully someday, when I need the van and I’m unable to drive or whatever, I’m hopeful there will be someone there to drive the van and pick me up,” Kalis said.

The Iowa City VA Medical Center is looking for more volunteers from the Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities areas, especially during the holidays and winter, when many of their regular drivers take off.

Anyone who wants to learn more about volunteering with the Iowa City VA can call Voluntary Services Specialist Maritza Rodriguez at 319-338-0581, extension 6281.