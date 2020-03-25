Iowa City VA employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Iowa City VA Health Care System said one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The test came back positive on Wednesday, according to officials.

"The employee is currently in home isolation, mitigating the risk of transmission to other patients and staff, the hospital said in a statement. "Other staff who had close contact with that employee are also at home to mitigate exposure."

The VA is screening veterans and staff who have a fever, cough, and shortness of breath which meet the CDC's criteria to test for COVID-19.