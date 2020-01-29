Iowa City Transit to offer special shuttle routes for caucus-goers

People wanting to participate in the Iowa caucuses on Monday night will have an extra transportation option to certain caucus sites, according to city officials.

Iowa City Transit will operate four special shuttle routes to caucus sites that would otherwise not have bus routes close enough for reasonable service.

Shuttles will start running at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, and will operate every 30 minutes until caucuses at those sites are finished. Users will have to pay the normal fare to use the shuttles.

Routes for Democratic caucus precincts include the Johnson County Fairgrounds, Terry Trueblood Recreation Area, Alexander Elementary School, and the Clarion Hotel.

Republican Party caucus sites at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, Alexander Elementary School, and the Iowa City Community School District administrative offices will also be served by special routes.

Other precinct sites in the city are already served by other existing transit routes, according to officials. A list of recommended routes is available on the city's website.