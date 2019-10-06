Iowa City Sudanese community hosts event on Sudanese revolution, culture

Iowa City is home to a large community of Sudanese immigrants and their families, and on Sunday, members of that community gathered to share their culture and history with the rest of Iowa City.

Dr. Bakri Ali speaks during an event on the Sudanese revolution on Oct. 6, 2019, in Iowa City. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

The event came together through the Center for Worker Justice, the City of Iowa City, and a group of young, Sudanese people.

A big focus of the event was on the recent Sudanese revolution.

Some of the people who were there Sunday were in Sudan while the revolution was happening, and many of them still have family there.

Those who were in the audience Sunday heard from Dr. Mohamed al-Assam, the spokesperson of the Sudanese Professionals Association, the group that led much of the non-violent revolution this year.

They also heard from another Sudanese-American speaker, Dr. Bakri Ali, who helped lead an international fundraising effort for the revolutionaries.

The event, held at St. Patrick’s Church, was open to the public, and the entire Iowa City community was invited, organizer Fatima Saeed said.

“This whole point for everybody is to let Iowans know exactly what happened to the Sudanese people in Sudan and also to close the gap that we have here in Iowa City,” said Saeed.