Iowa City Senior Center wants people 40 and older to take survey to learn needs, wants of community

The Iowa City Senior Center is looking for people over the age of forty to take a survey. The goal of the survey is to help figure out the needs of the county, but also help keep older people engaged and socializing.

The survey includes questions asking what kinds of programs or amenities people would like to see.

LaTasha DeLoach, the Senior Center Coordinator, said staff has mailed thousands of postcards to people's homes, encouraging them to take the survey. But they want even more people than those that just received a postcard to take part.

With the results, staff will review the anonymous data to make changes to the senior center and what it offers based on those responses, and in turn, get more people away from being socially isolated and more interested in engaging activity with others.

"As part of that ending of social isolation, that's connection," DeLoach said. "And so we want to build opportunities. And one way we can do that is to be able to survey our community, get that information, see what programs we can build."

Residents in Johnson County can pick up a paper copy of the survey at the senior center. They can also take the survey online here.