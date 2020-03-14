Iowa City Senior Center restricting hours, programming due to COVID-19

A facility that provides services and activities to seniors in Iowa City will be reducing some of its offerings to help protect its users from the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Iowa City Senior Center will be suspending its programming until further notice, according to information provided by the center. It will also now be closed on weekends, but remain open from Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Extended member hours are also suspended.

The food pantry at the center is still open and taking donations, but they are no longer taking donations of other non-food physical items until further notice.

The Horizons weekday lunch program will continue, but seating will be reduced at the center in order to encourage social distancing.

Officials recommend that fitness room and computer lab equipment be wiped down by users before and after usage.

Administrators for the center will be reassessing the COVID-19 situation on a regular basis and will release future changes to the public. Those with questions may call (319) 356-5220 or email here with any questions.