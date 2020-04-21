Iowa City Schools names interim superintendent ahead of search

A school district in Johnson County has selected someone to fill the role of superintendent on an interim basis while the district looks for a permanent replacement.

The Iowa City Community School District named Matt Degner its interim superintendent on Tuesday, April 21. Degner currently serves as the district's assistant superintendent, a role he has held for four years.

Degner will assume the responsibilities of interim superintendent on July 1, 2020.

"I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve all students, families, and staff in the Iowa City Community School District,” Degner said, in a statement. “I am passionate about ensuring success for all students and bringing innovative practices to education. We will continue to build on the District's goals toward academic excellence, with a core focus on equity, to drive us to be better for all families that we serve. I am committed to creating and leading a culture of empathy, inclusion, and success for all students and staff."

Before his current role, Degner was director of schools for the district and the principal at South East Junior High. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Northern Iowa, and his master's degree from the University of Iowa.

Stephen Murley, the current superintendent, announced on October 1, 2019, that he would step down at the end of June to take on the same job in Green Bay, Wisconsin.