Iowa City Schools employee charged after getting into fight with student

An employee of the Iowa City Community School District has been charged with "disorderly conduct - fighting or violent behavior" after allegedly getting into a fight with a junior high school student in a lunchroom.

Court records say 45-year-old paraeducator Timothy Hodges, of North Liberty, instructed a student at Southeast Junior High School last month to go to the office for discipline but they refused. An argument later ensued between Hodges and the student where "threats of violence" were made.

At one point Hodges reportedly "threw a punch" at the student after the student had pushed him.

The altercation was reportedly broken up after Hodges and the student were separated. Court records say a second paraeducator attempted to intervene by stepping in between the two.

The student in question was also charged with disorderly conduct.

The I9 investigative team has reached out to Iowa City Schools and the Iowa City police department for more information on this story but has not yet heard back.

I9 has attempted to make contact with Hodges for his side of this story but has been unsuccessful so far.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.