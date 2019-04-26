Iowa City Public Library preparing to go fine-free for children's, young adult materials

The Iowa City Public Library's Board approved to eliminate the fines on children's and young adult materials starting June 1.

Staff says this will serve as an effort for students to avoid the "summer slide," or students losing knowledge during summer vacation.

The timing of the new regulations is in hopes of encouraging kids and teenagers to read more during summer vacation- and for parents to spend the summer reading to their children, too.

Library staff says after seeing success in other libraries going fine-free, it only made sense for them to set up a similar plan in Iowa City. Kara Logsden, the Community and Access Services Coordinator for the library said they are hoping that will translate to an increased interest in the library.

"[Other libraries are seeing] more people are coming in the building, more cards are issued and circulation is actually going up," Logsden said. "So we think that this is a wonderful step forward in removing barriers to access the library."

The new rules apply to any children's or young adult materials, so adults can also check them out fine-free for their kids, too.