Iowa City Public Library hosts 'Noon' Years Eve party, encouraging more to come to the library

Hundreds of kids celebrated the new year early at the Iowa City Public Library, and for many, that meant avoiding the likelihood of staying up until midnight.

Many people gathered at the Iowa City Public Library to celebrate "Noon Years Eve" on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The "Noon Years Eve" party at the Iowa City Public Library was meant to get more kids interested in learning during the breaks and vacations from school. Angela Pilkington, the Children's Services Coordinator for the Iowa City Public Library, spent Tuesday afternoon hosting a party, which involved welcoming guests with music, games, and crafts.

Friends like Angie Jordan and Jana Garrelts took it at a chance to get out with family and neighborhood friends.

"Angie let me know about some New Year's Day events, and she said 'does it sound like fun?' I said it sounds like great fun,'" Garrelts said.

Once Noon arrived in Meeting Room A at the library, a celebration ensued. Balloons fell from the ceiling, a bubble machine filled the room with soapy spheres, and people continued to dance.

"We want them to come to the library and see us as somewhere kids can come and have a great time, be a sense of community, and celebrate with all of their friends and their neighbors," Pilkington said.

While the event served as a chance to dance and have fun, the fun atmosphere was by design in order to get families and kids interested in coming to the library either when class is in session, or students are on a break from class.

Jordan said the library hosting this event was key in her decision to attend.

"Getting out somewhere that's educational, that's in the community, that we can come to at another time, and that we can bring different ages of kids to, is super important," Jordan said.

The library in Iowa City has been using a number of strategies to reach more kids in general. From the Bookmobile, a mobile library that operates in a bus, to the recent partnership with an Access to Information and Materials (AIM) card with the school district, and various events and incentive programs to get kids reading over the break, people like Pilkington said engagement with the library is reaching a high level.

"It's important for the kids to engage with literacy in many different ways," Pilkington said.

Not just keeping kids active, but finding an entertaining way to do it.