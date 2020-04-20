Iowa City Pride cancels its June LGBTQ+ parade, festival

An annual tradition for the LGBTQ+ community in an eastern Iowa city will not take place in 2020, according to event organizers.

Iowa City Pride, the organization that plans an annual parade and festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, said that its board of directors has decided to cancel its events that were previously scheduled for Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, 2020.

"I know what Pride means for Iowa City and to the LGBTQ+ community around Iowa and the world," Anthony Sivanthaphanith, president of Iowa City Pride, said, in a statement. "Our decision did not come lightly. Many conversations with city officials, other large events, and healthcare professionals led to our decision. We know this comes with many disappointments, canceled plans and one less thing to look forward to. It breaks my heart and the board's heart as well."

Vendors and sponsors will have their registrations remain valid for the event as planned in 2021 unless they contact the organization to make changes.

Sivanthaphanith said that the organization is looking into alternative events, such as those held virtually.