Iowa City Police seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run of 12-year-old boy

Police officials in Iowa City are asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident with a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:23 p.m., Iowa City Police responded to a call of an accident near the intersection of Governor Street and Burlington Street. Officials said a 12-year-old boy was hit while crossing the street by a white van driving westbound on Burlington Street and intending to drive north on Governor Street.

The driver of the van apparently stopped temporarily until the boy was helped to his feet by another, unknown, person. The van then drove northbound on Governor Street.

Police are looking for information about the driver of the van, and the helpful passerby. If you have information, call the police department at (319) 356-5276.

In addition, Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact them online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.