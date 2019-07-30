Iowa City Police say BB guns and fake weapons can pose as a threat to officers

Iowa City Police said why an officer may have fired at a suspect on Monday.

A sergeant with the department wants people to remember that when police are faced with a threat, they are trained to end it, even if that threat ends up being from a fake weapon or BB gun.

Police first responded to a call about a shoplifter at a business on Riverside Drive.

The suspect was confronted by an officer during the investigation and that officer was shot in the face multiple times with what was later identified as a BB gun. That resulted in the officer firing his weapon at the suspect.

Iowa City Police Sergeant Derek Frank said there isn’t a lot of time for an officer to determine if a weapon is real or poses a serious threat.

“In that moment you don’t know what the weapon is, you don’t know what caliber the weapon is. So yeah, we’re trained to end a threat when a threat is present and the threat being bodily harm or potentially death,” said Sergeant Frank.

The officer also said to keep bb, pellet or air guns at home or in a safe environment and to never point or discharge a weapon at anyone, including police officers.

There are also laws in place in an attempt to avoid real and fake weapon confusion.

“Technically in the city of Iowa City there is an ordinance against carrying toy guns and so first of all maybe they should know that and not carry them around. Two, don't point and discharge weapons whether they be BB guns, pellet guns, air guns, anything at other people, whether they're an officer or not,” said Sergeant Frank.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating Monday’s shooting. Sergeant Frank said the officer involved was released from the hospital and is doing well.