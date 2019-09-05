Iowa City Police partnering with Ring to help ask people to assist with potential crime solving

Iowa City Police are asking people for help with solving potential crimes- specifically, they want help from those who have Ring video doorbells.

The Iowa City Police Department recently entered an agreement with Ring, a well-known company that has doorbells with video cameras as well as other surveillance tools.

This program does not mean police can get a live-stream of people's cameras, but it will improve their ability to ask for help through an app that many of these users likely already have.

For many people that use Ring video doorbells, it pairs with an app called Neighbors by Ring- alerting people when potential crimes could be in their area. Now, the Iowa City Police will use that app, too.

Sgt. Derek Frank with Iowa City Police says the department will use it to ask people for video if a crime happened in their area. He said in other situations, police would have to go door-to-door asking permission, or seeing if anyone nearby has a camera system installed.

Sgt. Frank said this could serve as a way to get a faster response from more people.

"It's a really slick communication tool to be able to speak with people who use the Neighbors app in a very direct way," Sgt. Frank said. "So we can really focus our message to a specific area and our requests for video to a specific area rather than just a big, giant, blanket statement."

Sgt. Frank said people that use Ring or the Neighbors by Ring app are not required to share their video with police. If they do receive a notification or an e-mail, it is simply a request and in no way mandatory.

If people do not like getting the e-mails or notifications from police requests, Sgt. Frank said Ring members have the option to turn them off.