Iowa City Police investigating a report of a gunshot Monday morning

Iowa City police responded to reports of a single gunshot in the 2100 Block of Taylor Dr. at around 2:41 a.m. Monday.

Officers said they did not find any property damage or shell casings, or any indication that anyone had been injured in the incident.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. To submit information use the P3 Tips app or visit iccrimestoppers.org.