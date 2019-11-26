Iowa City Police explain surveillance video sharing program, encourage more participation

A new partnership to help the Iowa City Police Department receive more surveillance footage is off to a slow start.

Police are asking for help from neighbors who may have surveillance video in the area of 2106 Taylor Drive in Iowa City after a reported break-in on November 24, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

It's part of an effort to help find new ways to get more people to send tips when the police department is investigating a crime.

Three months ago, Iowa City Police entered an agreement with the video doorbell service Ring to help ask people for surveillance video if a crime happened in their area. But police admit there might be a disconnect between the residents and the department as far as how the program works.

This comes after a reported break-in into a home on the southeast side of Iowa City on Taylor Drive.

Roger Beehyl, a 50-year resident in Iowa City, has rental property in that area of town. He said when he hears about the break-ins in that area, it's not surprising, but still concerning.

"I'm very concerned about my rental properties," Beehyl said. "Very concerned about my tenants. There's not only been break-ins, there's been shootings over on Taylor Drive and that area."

As is the case with many investigations, Iowa City police ask neighbors and anyone that might have gone by the area to help, but it's the video aspect that police have recently started to push.

When investigating a crime, Iowa City Police will send a notification to people who have the "Neighbors by Ring" app on their phones. Sgt. Derek Frank with the Iowa City Police Department said they do not have access to the number of cameras in the area, or if there are any at all. If a person who has the app receives the request and if they have video, they can submit it voluntarily or post it publicly.

In the last three months, police have sent seven requests to the public through the app. Frank said they have received videos for two of those requests. While he said it hasn't helped solve any cases yet, the slow start is not discouraging.

"I actually personally know multiple people that have Ring cameras but didn't know about the app or that way to communicate and share video," Frank said.

That way of sharing video not only has some homeowners considering and adding cameras but encouraging others to participate more frequently.

"If it helps solve a crime, if it keeps crime down because people think 'gee, I better not go to that house because they have a camera, I think it'd be great," Beehyl said.

Frank said the important thing to note here is you don't need a Ring-branded camera to submit video to the Neighbors app, clarifying anyone with surveillance footage can use it. He said that could help them get even more help as time goes on.