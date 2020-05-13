Iowa City Police execute search warrants in neighborhoods of recent gun activity

Police in Iowa City are continuing to investigate recent incidents of gun violence on the south side of the city, executing multiple search warrants on Wednesday to further their efforts.

The Iowa City Police Department badge on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Iowa City Police Sgt. Derek Frank confirmed that officers served the warrants at several residences in the area of Taylor Drive and Sandusky Drive. Frank was unable to share other details due to the nature of an ongoing investigation.

Police noted that there have been incidents recently in the area, coinciding with an overall increase of reports in shots being fired in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.