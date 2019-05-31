Iowa City Police conducting fewer alcohol compliance checks, citing lack of grant opportunities

Iowa City Police say when it comes to serving alcohol to a minor, they are relying on bars and restaurants to police themselves more than ever.

The Iowa City Police Department occasionally conducts a "sting" operation where an underage person will attempt to buy an alcoholic beverage. The entire interaction is monitored by an undercover police officer.

The department has done hundreds of alcohol compliance checks in years past but conducted fewer than 50 in 2018.

At its highest point six years ago, the police department conducted an average of one check per day. Police said those checks have gone down drastically, mainly due to funding and a change in their response.

At Brother's Bar and Grill in Iowa City, staff admits they have not had an alcohol compliance check in a while.

"We haven't had a compliance check for a year, year and a half off-hand," said Nick Carroll, the Regional Manager for Fortney Hospitality Group, which oversees Brother's Bar and Grill.

Carroll says despite the fewer number of checks conducted by police, it does not mean they are not prepared if and when they do.

"First thing I do when I get here at night is ask the guy sitting at the door what the date is," Carroll said. "If you don't know what day it is, it's hard to know if someone's 21 or not."

That form of self-policing is important- because the Iowa City Police Department said it has conducted fewer checks due to a lack of grant opportunities.

"In years past, they were funded by a Department of Justice grant," said Sgt. Derek Frank of the Iowa City Police Department. "We no longer have that grant, and so now we absorb the costs affiliated with doing these checks."

That federal grant the police department received is no longer available, meaning compared to the 342 alcohol compliance checks the police department did in 2013, they did only 49 last year.

So the police department is changing its focus to train employees.

"We really want to push the education piece," Sgt. Frank said. "And get them to police themselves. To make sure that they're doing a good job for their own business, for the safety of everybody."

Staff at Brother's has taken that alcohol server training seriously.

"All of our staff is TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) trained, I'm a certified TIPS trainer to train our staff," Carroll said. "Our staff goes through I-PACT (Iowa Program for Alcohol Compliance Training) training which is something the Iowa [Alcoholic Beverages Division] puts on for free on their website."

So while the number of checks has reached a low point, the outreach for education is seemingly going up.

"It's about making sure that things are being done right and so that people are safe," Sgt. Frank said.

For those bars that have not completed training, the police department says they plan to reach out and work with them, rather than focusing on trying to catch people and hand out fines.