Iowa City Police ask for public's help after two shootings

Iowa City Police are asking for the public to help them identify anyone involved in two separate shootings that happened Wednesday morning.

Officers found a man shot multiple times when they responded to 758 Westwinds Drive #5 for a report of a shooting around 1 a.m.

First responders took the victim to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and officers followed to continue their investigation.

While at the hospital, another shooting victim arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Officers determined someone shot the second man near Hawks Ridge Apartments at 100 Hawks Ridge Road. They did not say what time this shooting took place.

Police have determined the shootings are not related. People can contact Iowa City Police at (319) 356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for up to $1,000 for information about these incidents that leads to an arrest. Their number is (319) 358-TIPS (8477).