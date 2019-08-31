Iowa City Police arrest driver accused of stealing two vehicles, one from local recreation area

A man who was reported to police as being an intoxicated driver was arrested, after police say he stole two vehicles.

The Iowa City Police Department says officers were responding to a report of an intoxicated driver around the Iowa City Animal Center at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

They found the driver, who police say was in a stolen vehicle, at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area.

When they tried to contact the driver, Quentin Hamilton, he drove the stolen vehicle onto a pedestrian path, then abandoned it, and took off on foot.

Hamilton then stole another vehicle, according to police.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Hamilton in Riverside.

He’s charged with burglary, interference with official acts, criminal mischief, driving while license denied or revoked, reckless driving, and ten counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

