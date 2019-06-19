Iowa City Police Department sees improvement in traffic stop racial disparities

The Police Chief Iowa City says the culture of his department is changing, and for the better.

That's after a new report shows officers are just as likely to cite white people for traffic stops, compared to racial minorities.

Chief Jody Matherly told TV9 while he's pleased with this report there is always more to do that can improve race relations in the city. And that requires some training for officers.

The department has tracked DMC's, that's disproportionate minority contact, for about 10 years. New data shows it's equal for whites and minorities.

But the study does say officers asked more often for probable cause searches in minority drivers compared to white drivers.

Chief Matherly says the department is aware of that fact, and is already working on ways to correct it.

"My mission was relatively simple at that point and that's to stop searching cars because you're searching more blacks than whites and you're not finding anything more – but what you are doing is eroding trust and not building that community that we need," Matherly said.

Matherly added that officers should not overly police neighborhoods that have high populations of minorities.