Iowa City Police Department seeking to replace all body cameras, in-vehicle cameras

The Iowa City Police Department says it needs to replace its cameras, both vehicle and body cameras- and the police department says replacing those cameras could make an officer's job easier.

The Iowa City Police Department is hoping to replace the body cameras (left) and the in-vehicle cameras (right) after having them for four and eight years, respectively. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The project is slated to cost $365,020- and that money is slated to come from grant money and the city's capital improvement plan, among other revenue sources. The total cost would include replacements, installation, and new hardware and storage for the footage.

The police department says the in-vehicle cameras are eight years old, and parts are no longer manufactured to be able to repair or service them. The current system for the hardware and storage will also no longer be under warranty after 2019. The police department also adds the body cameras have gone through wear and tear that now requires replacement.

But this technology also has an additional problem- their current system requires officers to use three pieces of equipment during a traffic stop: their body camera, the dashboard camera, and a separate microphone.

Sgt. Derek Frank of the Iowa City Police Department says upgrading will allow them to have a microphone built into the body camera unit, so it is one less piece of equipment an officer will need to remember- meaning in a quick situation, it will be easier to keep track of everything.

"When something happens, and the officer needs to start the recording as soon as they can, it's much easier to just remember to do one than have multiple units," Sgt. Frank said.

Sgt. Frank added the newer and more reliable technology could provide a level of security both for the officers and the individuals they interact with.

Police say having cameras that they know will work 100-percent of the time will benefit everyone- because those new cameras will allow them to have an unbiased third perspective when there is an interaction.

"An individual officer has their perspective, a witness, suspect, a victim, other people involved in cases have their perspective," Sgt. Frank said. "And then the camera could potentially provide us with another one that's objective, that has no opinion, that we can go back and review."

The City Council will vote Tuesday night at its council meeting whether or not to approve the purchase of the new cameras.