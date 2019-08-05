Iowa City Police Department adds new vehicle with 'ghost lettering'

The newest vehicle in the fleet for the Iowa City Police Department is unlike any other in the city- at least when it comes to the decals and paint job.

The Iowa City Police Department now has a new Dodge Charger- one that features "ghost lettering." (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Iowa City Police Department recently acquired a new vehicle- one that is equipped with "ghost lettering." The car is painted in all white, and the decals are also white. The decals on the side of the car are harder to see during the day and glow at night when exposed to bright lights.

Sgt. Derek Frank with Iowa City Police says this vehicle will help with traffic enforcement in certain areas- but he says their goal is not to hand out as many tickets as they can.

"It's not about making additional traffic stops, it's not about generating revenue, I don't think anybody has ever accused Iowa City of being a 'speed-trap' kind of place," Sgt. Frank said. "And we're continuing to not be like that. It's about being able to address the safety issues."

Sgt. Frank said the car will be used in areas that have been deemed to have more safety concerns than others, rather than responding to a typical incident.

"Anything that we can do to tip the scales in our favor to be able to address safety concerns, areas [with] complaints of traffic-related offenses, high-crash areas, we're going to do that," Sgt. Frank said. "And so that's what this car is all about- it's about having another tool that can assist us."