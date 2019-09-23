Iowa City Police Chief: time to discuss putting officers in the schools

Jody Matherly, Iowa City's chief of police, said it is time for the Iowa City Community School District to once again consider putting school resource officers, or SROs, in their school buildings.

Elizabeth Tate High School is in a temporary location while construction is completed at its actual location in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 23, 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

Last week, police said 19-year-old Jeremiah Neal of Coralville brought a loaded gun to Tate High School. Neal is facing felony weapons charges, but police could not arrest him at the time of the incident and he is still missing and wanted.

Matherly says he is impressed by the way in which administrators at Tate High School responded to news of a gun on campus.

"This principal at Tate did what she was trained to do, she had seconds to react in a difficult situation and she did very well," Matherly said.

Matherly says it took around two minutes for police to arrive on the scene, but he thinks a School Resource Officer would have been there much faster.

"They know the school layout, they know the students," Matherly said. "When a critical incident happens, they can certainly respond much faster."

Matherly said the Tate incident puts a new light on the idea of putting SROs into the schools.

"The school board hasn't had a chance collectively to talk as a group after the incident at Tate," Phil Hemingway, outgoing school board member, said.

Hemingway agreed that a discussion needs to happen but stopped short of saying that he supports SROs.

"We haven't clearly defined the roles in our discussions, and if we explore it, we need to say what exactly would an SRO be in the Iowa City School District," Hemingway said.

Hemingway's statement echoes concerns that came up with the first discussion about SROs back in April. In those discussions, some worried that SROs would disproportionately target minority students. Matherly says he thinks those apprehensions can be addressed.

"The way to address that is make sure we have very clear cut rules, policies, memos of understanding so I know my role as a police officer, the school knows their role, and that really helps the student," Matherly said.

Hemingway was the only member of the Iowa City School Board or the school district's administration to respond to KCRG-TV9's request for an on-camera interview.

School district spokesperson Kristin Pedersen did send TV9 a written statement that said they "are thankful for the strong partnership" they have with Iowa City Police and for their quick response.