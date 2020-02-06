Iowa City Police Chief announces retirement

After serving three years in Iowa City and 37 years in law enforcement, Police Chief Jody Matherly announced he is retiring.

Chief Matherly became the Police Chief in Iowa City in January of 2017. Prior to that, he was the police chief in Altoona and Grinnell and also served in Flint, Michigan.

“I could not have dreamed that serving the Iowa City community over the last three years would have had such a positive impact on me,” Matherly said. “Over the past couple of years, I have experienced some health concerns which prompted me to reflect on what the future holds. I decided that while my well-being and the police department are both in a good place, now is the perfect time to transition to the next chapter.”

Chief Matherly focused on community partnerships and the empowerment of victims while working in Iowa City.

“Chief Matherly was the perfect fit at the right time for the City of Iowa City,” said City Manager Geoff Fruin. “While his time with us was short, his positive impact cannot be overstated. Chief Matherly led with compassion and a genuine desire to ensure that all persons were treated with dignity and respect in a fair and consistent manner. Most importantly, he has set an incredibly high standard for every member of our Police Department and empowered them to be creative, community-oriented problem-solvers. Chief Matherly’s legacy will not be a specific initiative that he led, but rather it will be evident in the daily commitment to excellence and our mission by the talented and courageous staff that will continue to strive to serve this community at the highest level.”

His retirement date has not been set yet.