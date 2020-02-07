Iowa City Police Chief Jody Matherly discusses retirement, successes in one-on-one interview

The police chief in Iowa City says he is retiring- and before the city finds his replacement, he sat down with TV9 to reflect on his time leading the police department.

Iowa City Police Chief Jody Matherly has led the department since January 2017. He says in the three years he has been in that role, the police department has accomplished a lot with the help of the community. But in his words, he knew it was his time to retire seeing the success of the department, even after dealing with lingering health issues.

"I had a chief tell me once: 'you know you walk to the edge, you'll talk yourself off... pretty soon you don't talk yourself off the ledge,' and that's kind of where I'm at," Matherly said.

Matherly says after nearly four decades in law enforcement, and three years leading Iowa City's police force, he is leaving at the "right time."

"We got a lot of things done," Matherly said. "Last year, we had a 8.5% drop in crime, so that's always a good barometer for us on where we need to be, communication has increased."

Matherly cited health issues from years ago as a reason for his decision to leave now.

"I've had ups and downs with some health, it was actually from an on-duty injury many, many years ago and I had a few complications and surgeries and, all of that in totality at the end of the day, you kind of decide when is the right time," Matherly said. "And I feel good, the department's in good shape, it's the right time."

Matherly credits his success to two groups: his officers, but also community members. He said people expressing their opinions and concerns through different events and town halls, led to positive changes like developing a hate crime ordinance in the city and closing the substation on the east side of the city.

"I was glad to stand behind that, and continue in that direction," Matherly said. "The substation was another one. Community driven, it wasn't the right fit anymore, it worked ten years ago, I think it was appropriate at the time, but at the end of the day, it's not working and the community says 'let's do better,' then we need to do that."

Matherly said he wants the relationship between police and residents to continue to grow, in hopes of making every victim feel safe when reporting a crime.

"I want neighborhoods where there's crime, I want victims of crime, whether you're documented or undocumented or whoever you are, to call us," Matherly said. "And not feel that there's an ulterior motive or secondary action that's going to be taken."

Matherly said he hopes people and officers continue to work together after he leaves, providing a final message for the people of Iowa City.

"Keep being the supportive, inquisitive community that you are, but keep working together," Matherly said. "And I tell my officers this, don't operate on emotion, get past that and really make a difference."

Matherly says he will still be here with the police department for a few weeks, but expects to be done by April 1. Staff with the city said they are currently in the process of looking for Matherly's replacement.