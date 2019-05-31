Iowa City Municipal Airport adds viewing area to encourage community engagement

The Iowa City Municipal Airport opened up a new expansion Friday afternoon- and while it will not bring in any more flights, it could bring in more people.

Staff at the airport says according to a 2009 study from the Iowa Department of Transportation, the airport brings in more than $11.2 million to the local economy. Staff says the DOT is doing a new study right now to see how that has changed in 10 years.

The new space was not established for increased business, however; staff with the airport wants to get people up-close and personal with aviation. On day one, it was already working.

For Jim Humston, Friday afternoon served as a chance to spend time with his grandchildren.

"Today was the last day of school here in Iowa City, the kids got out at 10:55, so we had a picnic all packed and ready to go and this is where we chose to come," Humston said.

It was only after they arrived, they realized what they were walking into.

"We saw that the area is like a runway, and they've got some toys here and a playground and the observation area, just a nice shelter," Humston said.

"The airport commission wanted to have something that community members could come out and enjoy the airport, especially if they had no reason to come out to the airport," said Michael Tharp, the Airport Operations Manager at the Iowa City Municipal Airport.

With the cutting of a blue ribbon, held by airport staff and residents, the viewing area was officially opened.

Tharp said people can expect to see planes and helicopters taking off, but do not expect to see larger planes than what already comes through the airport. The only expansion they had planned, are the planes attached to a spring as part of the play area.

"We're just trying to take what we have, maximize the effective use of what we have, and make it that much better to the community," Tharp said.

Only feet from the runway, the new space is something that families like Humston's have already appreciated.

"I think after 9/11, you just couldn't get anywhere near an airport," Humston said. "A lot of airports had observation decks and you could go up to the gate and watch your family and friends leave. And you can't do that anymore."

Now, people can get a whole lot closer in Iowa City.

"[It's a] great place to have a picnic and see activity at the airport, and just get a better appreciation for what the airport means to Iowa City," Tharp said.

The new space opens daily from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., is free, and open to the public.