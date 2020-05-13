Iowa City Mayor signs order to assist residents and businesses stay safe during the pandemic

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Monday signed an order meant to assist residents and businesses stay safe during the pandemic.
It delays the water rate increase, and suspends the fees for sidewalk cafes and the limitation on the use of public sidewalks.
The three orders include:
Teague also urged residents to maintain social distancing guidelines when possible, including wearing masks and face shields in public and staying home when feeling ill.
"Restrictions may be easing across the state, but COVID-19 will be in our communities for months to come," Mayor Bruce Teague said. "We must learn how to live our lives and support our neighbors, be it our next-door neighbors or our favorite local businesses, while also staying safe. Please, continue to make choices that will keep you and our neighbors safe."