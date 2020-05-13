Iowa City Mayor signs order to assist residents and businesses stay safe during the pandemic

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Monday signed an order meant to assist residents and businesses stay safe during the pandemic.

It delays the water rate increase, and suspends the fees for sidewalk cafes and the limitation on the use of public sidewalks.

The three orders include:

Suspending a previously approved July 1, 2020 5 percent water rate increase until at least October 1, 2020.



Temporarily suspending sidewalk cafe fees, except for recording fees, for the 2020 season. All fees previously paid, except for recording fees, will be returned.

