Iowa City Landfill opening to rural residents April 20

The Iowa City Landfill and Recycling center is opening to rural Johnson County residents beginning April 20.

This is due to there being limited waste removal options for those in rural Johnson County.

Residents may bring recycling and bagged household trash only and will need to provide ID. No yard waste or bulky items like mattresses, furniture, electronics or appliances will be accepted.

Business hours run from 7 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Landfill is temporarily closed to all customers on Saturdays due to the pandemic.

Curbside services or dumpsters should continue to be used by residents with access to them.

To verify whether they are in the database for the Johnson County Rural Cleanup Program, residents can call the Johnson County Board of Supervisors at 319-356-6000.

For more information contact Resource Management Superintendent Jennifer Jordan at 319-887-6160 or jennifer-jordan@iowa-city.org.