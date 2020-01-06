Iowa City Landfill expands hazardous household materials drop-off hours

A lot of trash enters the Iowa City Landfill. Nearly 127,000 tons of it got put into the ground during the last fiscal year and in that, some hazardous household materials slipped by.

People drop-off trash at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

City workers at the landfill want more people to properly dispose of those everyday household items that could be dangerous if tossed away.

"We really only want to put garbage in there, we really don't want to put in recycling, organics that we can compost or hazardous waste, because those are some things that can cause some issues,” Jennifer Jordan, Resource Management Superintendent of the landfill, said.

She said some of those issues could be landfill fires or hazardous materials leaking into groundwater. So the city started out the New Year by expanding its hazardous household materials drop-off hours.

"This is everything from lithium-ion batteries from a laptop, to cell phones, to car and motorcycle batteries, we take in cleaning materials, we take in fertilizers and yard like materials," Jordan said.

In the last six months, the Iowa City landfill has experienced two fires, both traced back to batteries disposed of the wrong way.

"The biggest thing that we are really focusing on is batteries. Lithium batteries, in particular, can start fires if they are run over with equipment, so we really don't want those in regular trash or into recycling at the curb," Jordan said.

People in Johnson County, Riverside, and Kalona can now drop-off these items at what Jordan describes as more convenient hours from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

Jordan hopes the center collects more than the 25 tons of hazardous materials returned last year, keeping it out of the landfill.

"Even though it's an engineered hole in the ground, we still have to make sure we are protecting the groundwater and air quality, that's what all our regulations are about that we have to adhere to," she said.

The Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center is located at 3900 Hebl Ave SW, Iowa City, IA 52246.