Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center accepting Christmas trees

Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center officials say they're ready to dispose of peoples' Christmas trees.

Officials with the agency say people should put their trees out at the curb on the same day as their regular trash pick up or drop off the trees during normal business hours.

Those turning their trees over to the recycling center should first remove all the ornaments, garlands and other decorations from the trees.

"Make sure there are no plastic bags around the tree, we have seen that a lot," said Jane Wilch, Iowa City recycling coordinator.

Trees that are collected will be composted.

There is no charge for either curb pick-up or for dropping off a tree.

The agency reminds consumers that metallic and glittered wrapping paper can not be recycled and has to go into the regular trash.