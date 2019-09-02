Iowa City Labor Day picnic served with a side of politics, push for improved labor laws

Eastern Iowa played host to a number of picnics and cookouts this Labor Day, but some of those afternoons were more about politics than the food on the grill.

People gathered to the Iowa City Federation of Labor's Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 2, 2019 in support of improved labor laws and to hear from local and presidential candidates. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

For people walking or riding their bikes through City Park, they might have thought there was a big barbecue underneath one of the picnic shelters. But for the largest one at the park, it was a well-organized event on Labor Day specifically about labor.

Dozens gathered to celebrate the Iowa City Federation of Labor's Labor Day Picnic.

"We're just celebrating everyone that works hard for a living and want them to know somebody's on their side," Greg Hearns with the Iowa City Federation of Labor said

"It's a solidarity event," Mike Weinard, a former union member who has attended the event for multiple years, said. "And it's the celebration and of course, this is the appropriate day to do it."

There was more to this celebration, however. Between the buffet tables and full plates, the event was seasoned with politics. Candidates at the presidential and local levels spoke, but some people already knew what they were hoping to hear.

"I want to hear from them that common, every day, ordinary, working people are what makes this country go," Weinard said.

Some had their minds made up, while others were still undecided.

"I feel like things need to be narrowed down a little bit more," Suzanne Wagg-Quinn, a Johnson County resident who was showing up to support unionization, said. "I like to hear what they have to say."

For the majority of the people at the event, they wanted to know their candidate would support their issue: protecting workers and unions.

"Whether they're the local ones, the state ones, or the presidential [candidates], that they are behind all of that," Weinard said.

Regardless of who was supporting who, organizers said the point of the event was to focus on the positives and the future.

"If you don't celebrate your victories and celebrate the good things, why bother?" Hearns said. "Sometimes it makes the bad things seem even worse. So that's why we're here today just to let people know that times are going to get better."