Iowa City Hy-Vee store kicks off Christmas toy drive

Christmas is nearly two months away, but a group in Iowa City already has its mind on the holiday.

The North Dodge Hy-Vee in Iowa City is collecting toys for a drive, which started Nov. 3, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

The Hy-Vee on North Dodge St. in Iowa City put up its Christmas tree inside its Marketplace Grill on Sunday to kick off a toy drive.

The store is collecting unwrapped, new and gently used toys for children of all ages. The toys will be donated to HACAP and UAY, which will then distribute them to local kids.

“It’s such a fantastic community and everybody understands that kids don’t really have a voice, so this way, everybody can help and know that these toys go to kids in need and make their holiday bright,” Hy-Vee Customer Care Education Manager Regina Helm said.

They’re also selling tickets to raffle off a mini-fridge, with those proceeds going to help UAY purchase cold medicines for the families it helps.

The collection runs until Dec. 15. On that day, the store plans to hold a celebration with live music and food and drink specials to thank everyone who helps.