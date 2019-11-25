Iowa City Fire Department offers advice prior to Thanksgiving meal prep

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment, so the Iowa City Fire department wants to make sure when people cook their Thanksgiving meal they are paying close attention to it.

An Iowa City Fire Department truck backs up into the headquarters on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Some of the tips from the fire department include:

- If people are cooking something in the oven, they should check on it every 30 minutes or so.

- If something is on the stovetop, do not leave it unattended.

- Keep interested kids away from the kitchen, including around knives, hot liquids, and the stove as well.

Iowa City Fire Marshal Brian Greer said even though it might sound repetitive for people to hear or read, it is especially important on Thanksgiving because of the frequency of home fires, and how many calls they get.

"A lot of those are from people not staying around when they have stuff on the stovetop. Or, a lot of them in the past few years have been from the deep frying of the frozen turkeys, it's created big fireballs from those," Greer said.

Greer reminded people if they are frying a turkey, make sure it is thawed before it is put in the fryer. That way, that "big fireball" will instead come out of the fryer the way it is supposed to: ready to eat.